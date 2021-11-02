JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.06 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $508.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

