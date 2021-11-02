JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 56,323 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34.

