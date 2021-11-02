JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 19.63% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Shares of FSEC stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.