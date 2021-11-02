JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,924 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Penn Virginia worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 518.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.