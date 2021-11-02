JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,055 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Model N worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $15,492,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

