JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 200,000 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of CHP Merger worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPM. UBS Group AG increased its position in CHP Merger by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CHP Merger by 232.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

