JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,495 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -323.38 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.11 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

