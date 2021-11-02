JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,192 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of GrowGeneration worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

