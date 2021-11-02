JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,999 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.27 million, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

