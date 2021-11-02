JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 700,299 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of WideOpenWest worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

