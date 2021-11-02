JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,138 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 9.6% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

