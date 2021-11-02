JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of American Public Education worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.