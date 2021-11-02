JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Lifted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,312 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

