Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 155,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

