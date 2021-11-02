Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) traded down 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

