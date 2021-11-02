KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.1 days.

KBCSF opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

