KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.1 days.
KBCSF opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $95.48.
KBC Group Company Profile
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.