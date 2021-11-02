KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 7,991,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. KE has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.