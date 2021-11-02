Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 180,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.69% of Kearny Financial worth $83,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

