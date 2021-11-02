Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 7.5%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 17,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,541,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

