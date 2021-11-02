KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $82,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

