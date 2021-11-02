Klaytn Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and $182.58 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00022585 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,711,786,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,518,736,658 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

