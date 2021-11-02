Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Donnan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, David Donnan Smith sold 110,000 shares of Koss stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,940,400.00.

KOSS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 572,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 535.00 and a beta of -2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

