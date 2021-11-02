LABS Group Market Cap Reaches $30.77 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and $3.74 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

