LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.29 ($85.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

