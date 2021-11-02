Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Up 26.8% in October

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $5,791,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $50,542,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVTX opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

