Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 17,921 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 17,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $379,029.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,013. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,559 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

