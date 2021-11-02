Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 29,502 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $634,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 146,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,013. The company has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $130,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

