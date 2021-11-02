Leslie Trigg Sells 35,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00.

Shares of OM stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 389,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,701. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

