Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Loews has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.