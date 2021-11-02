Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.