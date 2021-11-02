Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,466,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 5,308,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,067,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of LKNCY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 987,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

