Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.