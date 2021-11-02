Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $22.42

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $23.35. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1,604 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.