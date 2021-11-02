Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of Malibu Boats worth $83,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

