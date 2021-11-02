Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 786,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

