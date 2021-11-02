Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $55.51

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.51, but opened at $57.81. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 271,996 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.
The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
