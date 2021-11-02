Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lifted by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 309,127 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $62,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. 35,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

