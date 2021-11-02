Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

