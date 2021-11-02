Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Maritime Resources stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Maritime Resources
