Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 18,967 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MASI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 219,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,896. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $255.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

