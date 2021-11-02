Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 18,967 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MASI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 219,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,896. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $255.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.78.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
