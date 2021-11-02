Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 3,429 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Masimo stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.98. 219,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,896. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average is $255.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

