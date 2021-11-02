MASQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,448.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $98,448.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00079625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.82 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.58 or 0.07204793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,657,208 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

