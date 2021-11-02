Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 26,443 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

