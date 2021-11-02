Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$31.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

