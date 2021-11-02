Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$31.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.
About Medicover AB (publ)
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.