MediShares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $612,020.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. MediShares has a market cap of $6.57 million and $612,020.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MediShares has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

