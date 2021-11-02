Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, KGI Securities began coverage on Meituan in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Meituan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. 163,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,314. Meituan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.