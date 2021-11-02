MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,323,000. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,483.38 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,717.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,595.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29,801.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.13.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

