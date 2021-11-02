Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn Sells 39,762 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.42.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
