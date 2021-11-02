Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn Sells 39,762 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

