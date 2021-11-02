Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca Sells 135,405 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MRK stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 14,665,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

