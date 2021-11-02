Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 462,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.