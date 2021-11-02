Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.15 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

MRCY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 462,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,307. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

